1 September 2022

Transport minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong has announced that OKU card holders will enjoy free public transport rides for a month from August 31 to September 30 this year.

This is applicable for all services operated by Prasarana, including the LRT, MRT, KL Monorail, BRT as well as stop-and-go buses.

Launched as part of the National Day celebrations, the initiative will benefit 23,527 bus and 26,762 rail users with disabilities, according to Wee. “All with a registered OKU card from the social welfare department are eligible for the free rides,” he wrote in a post on Facebook.

This isn’t the first time that free rides were provided to the rakyat. Back in June, prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that all users of KTM Komuter and Prasarana services would enjoy one month of free train and bus rides.