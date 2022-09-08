In Cars, Honda, International News / By Danny Tan / 8 September 2022 4:00 pm / 0 comments

Here are the official accessories for the Honda ZR-V by Honda Access Japan. You can think of these “Premium Style” items as the Modulo accessories we’re familiar with, as Modulo is a Honda Access brand.

The exterior bits for the SUV include silver garnishes for the front bumper, side skirts and rear bumper; black license plate trim that bridges the tail lamps; a more elaborate tailgate spoiler; black wing mirror caps; LED foglamps (in white or yellow); full black 19-inch blade-style alloys; and black Honda and ZR-V emblems. There are also puddle lamps in a double-stripe pattern.

Inside, the ZR-V gets plenty of LED illumination. You can find the white lights on the illuminated side sill plates (front and rear, with ZR-V logo), centre console box, cupholders, door pockets and footwell. The Honda Access catalogue also has metal protection plates for the rear sill.

The ZR-V is a new global SUV that’s larger than the latest HR-V (it’s called HR-V in the US). At 4,568 mm long and 1,840 mm wide, the ZR-V is 183 mm longer and 50 mm wider than our HR-V.

Compared to the Toyota Corolla Cross, the ZR-V is 108 mm longer and 15 mm wider, and its 2,655 mm wheelbase is also 15 mm longer. It’s quite big and rounded then, a departure from the sharper lines of the HR-V and sixth-generation CR-V.

This “Civic SUV” has an interior that follows the style of the FE sedan, if a bit more rounded at the edges and with a completely fresh centre console. Powertrain options include a 1.5 litre turbo and a 2.0 litre e:HEV hybrid powertrain. What do you think of the Honda ZR-V compared to the HR-V that we have and the CR-V that we’re getting?

GALLERY: Honda ZR-V official accessories

GALLERY: Honda ZR-V, China-spec