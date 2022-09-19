In Cars, Ford / By Paul Tan / 19 September 2022 2:23 pm / 0 comments

This is the new Ford E-Transit Custom, a pure electric version of Ford’s European commercial van. This is the second ever E-Transit they have made – the first one was unveiled in November 2020.

The new E-Transit brings some big improvements to range – it can now go up to 380 km, which is a big improvement over the first E-Transit’s 201 km range. AC charging is up to 11 kW. It can also take CCS2 DC charging at up to 125 kW. Its battery pack uses a 400V architecture and holds 74 kWh of usable charge. The battery pack also powers on-board AC sockets so you can power tools from it, with up to 2.3 kW output.

You can choose from either a 217 PS or a 135 PS motor, mounted transversely at the rear of the van. This means no wastage of space with a longshaft in a traditional front engine rear wheel drive Transit van config.

SDAC Ford used to sell the sixth gen Transit in Malaysia as a 14-seater window van. The fifth gen was also on sale in both panel van and window van form.