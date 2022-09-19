This is the new Ford E-Transit Custom, a pure electric version of Ford’s European commercial van. This is the second ever E-Transit they have made – the first one was unveiled in November 2020.
The new E-Transit brings some big improvements to range – it can now go up to 380 km, which is a big improvement over the first E-Transit’s 201 km range. AC charging is up to 11 kW. It can also take CCS2 DC charging at up to 125 kW. Its battery pack uses a 400V architecture and holds 74 kWh of usable charge. The battery pack also powers on-board AC sockets so you can power tools from it, with up to 2.3 kW output.
You can choose from either a 217 PS or a 135 PS motor, mounted transversely at the rear of the van. This means no wastage of space with a longshaft in a traditional front engine rear wheel drive Transit van config.
SDAC Ford used to sell the sixth gen Transit in Malaysia as a 14-seater window van. The fifth gen was also on sale in both panel van and window van form.
License expires ————————– 8th May 2025 License scope ————————– A – Earned editorial, press releases, press kits B – All non-broadcast digital and online media D – All print media (newspaper, magazine etc) Region ————————– Global EXCEPT US and CHINA Copyright and image rights ————————– This content is solely for editorial use and for providing individual users with information. Any storage in databases, or any distribution to third parties within the scope of commercial use, or for commercial use is permitted with written consent from Ford of Europe GmbH only.
