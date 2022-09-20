In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Danny Tan / 20 September 2022 11:28 am / 5 comments

Honda Malaysia (HM) has announced a product recall involving 702 units of the 2021 Honda City RS e:HEV and the 2022 Honda Civic. This proactive recall is a precautionary safety measure for 630 units of the City Hybrid and 72 units of the Civic FE.

The recall reason for the City Hybrid is due to an inactive ADAS camera. The windscreen camera for the Honda Sensing features may not operate properly and cause ADAS to be inactive when driving.

As for the Civic, the recall is a precautionary safety measure to rectify the incomplete welding at the slide adjuster of the driver’s seat. This may cause the seat to be not fixed in position when driving, which may compromise seatbelt protection for the driver.

“Honda Malaysia apologises for the inconvenience caused to affected customers and reassures that other current production and selling models are not affected in this product recall. As of today, there are no incidences of crashes or injuries caused by this issue reported in Malaysia,” HM said, adding that it will continue to uphold transparency and stringent controls for customers.

All affected customers will be informed via letters, which will include details of the recall. Upon receipt, contact your preferred dealership to book an appointment. HM is urging customers to download and update their details via the HondaTouch mobile app. Inspection, repair and replacement of the affected parts are free of charge. Know anyone with a 2021 City RS or 2022 Civic? Share this with them.