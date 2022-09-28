In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Jaguar, Local News / By Mick Chan / 28 September 2022 1:27 pm / 4 comments

Jaguar Malaysia has posted a partial image of the I-Pace to its Instagram account, hinting at the Malaysian arrival of the brand’s first all-electric vehicle. There is however no firm indication of its arrival timeline, simply stating “the electrifying world of Jaguar awaits.”

Since its global debut, hints of its Malaysian market arrival have trickled through, from its first local website appearance in 2019, then more recently in October 2021 when a statement from Jaguar Land Rover Malaysia revealed that the company plans to introduce new models – including the I-Pace – in the near future, the company said at the time.

Along the way, the I-Pace received a software update in December 2019 for increased range and optimised AWD driveline operation, followed not long after in June 2020 with trim and equipment revisions that brought the Pivi Pro cockpit with a 12.3-inch high-definition instrument cluster and a 10-inch touchscreen display along with exterior updates.

The I-Pace made its global debut in March 2018, bringing up to 480 km of range on the WLTP test cycle from a 90 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Two electric motors, one on each axle offer a combined output of 400 PS and 696 Nm of torque, enabling a 0-100 km/h sprint in 4.8 seconds.

In most recent form, the I-Pace comes with an 11 kW onboard charger as standard, which provides replenishment of 53 km of range per hour, or 8.6 hours to reach a full charge. With access to a DC fast charger, the I-Pace can take recharging at up to 100 kW, which will top up the battery at a rate of 125 km in 15 minutes.

Interior equipment for the I-Pace includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with support for pairing two smartphone at once, wireless charging tray and signal booster, along with cabin air ionisation with PM2.5 filtration.

GALLERY: 2020 Jaguar I-Pace update