The works ministry says that the news report published by a local daily indicating Malaysia as having the 12th worst-quality roads in the world was inaccurate, misleading and gave a negative perception of the overall quality of roads in Malaysia, Bernama reports.
In a statement, the ministry said the data published by US-based online driver’s education firm Zutobi, which was used as the reference for the article, calculated the scores based on only four factors (road quality, improvements in road quality, road deaths and the relative size of the road network) and only took into account the data from 59 countries. This data was sourced from business and economic data website The Global Economy.
It said that another news report published in August, in which the road quality in Malaysia was ranked the 21st best in the world, ahead of Australia, Britain and New Zealand, was also based on the report issued by The Global Economy, but referenced 141 countries.
The ministry said The Global Economy report also cited authentic sources from an executive study involving 14,000 business leaders from 144 countries who participated in the World Economic Forum based in Davos, Switzerland.
Malaysia scored 5.3 points out of the total seven points to be placed 21st in the earlier study, surpassing Sweden (23), Canada (31), Australia (33) and Britain (37). Malaysia was also ranked second in Southeast Asia, after Singapore.
Comments
As expected. And what is so proud of being 2nd in Southeast Asia ? Lol…
maybe we are the 21st best roads in the world but is it actually a good road? Just improve it. no reason to bark back. If it’s good, make it better. If it’s not good, improve it. Fight with result. not words.
malaysia always find excuse, never try to improve, hidup BN
Syok sendiri cakap. Try using cheap cars and drive. All ministers drive vellfire mana ada feel. If they develop an app to report all the faulty roads, it means that either the governing body is not doing their job (malas to be specific) or they’re using the rakyat to report, and the governing body goyang kaki (also malas). If really you say we are amongst the top, why so many case where the rakyat tampal jalan? Not saying that you have to repair the whole malaysian roads. Repair the major and critical first lah.
try ride a kapchai for themself for a week, see if they didnt jump into any lopak, or bump onto a mainhole
If you say no rasuah in the ministry, they will say accurate.
You’re right it’s inaccurate. It suppose to be in the top 5.
Just ask yourself.
How many trips out of 10 trips (more than 5km drives) that you make usually will you encounter bad roads be it potholes, rough road, damaged signs or lights and non-visible roadlines?
What grade do you give the roads in your travels?
Mine failed miserably at ZERO trip.
lol….
Just ask yourself.
How many trips out of 10 trips (more than 5km drives) that you make usually will you encounter bad roads be it potholes, rough road, damaged signs or lights and non-visible roadlines?
What grade do you give the roads in your travels?
Mine failed miserably at ZERO trip.
lol….
I can neither deny nor agree without the Secretary’s approval..LOL
And this is why we can never improve. No humility, no common sense, NO SHAME! Instead of spending the time to brainstorm how to improve roads all they do is come up with excuses to refute findings.
i agree.. 12th place is not correct. it should be the worst.
inaccurate? Prove it!
Come on, everyone in Malaysia knows how shit out roads are. If they are so confident with the quality of their roads, allow us to claim for cracked rims and damaged shock absorbers.