6 October 2022

Supporting Indonesia’s plan to have to have 2 million electric motorcycles (e-bikes) by 2025, the Indonesian Transport Ministry is offering free test certificates for manufacturers. The test certificate, called Sertifikasi Registrasi Ujian Tipe (SURT), or Type Test Registration Certificate, is the rough equivalent of the Malaysian Puspakom verification and inspection before a vehicle is registered as legal for road use in Indonesia.

“We have completed around 28,000 SRUT for electric vehicles,” said Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi as quoted from the ministry’s official website, as reported by Indonesian daily Tempo. Sumadi also said there are 133 million motorcycle users in Indonesia, with an annual demand of five million units.

The move is expected to reduce dependence on fuel subsidies, aside from reducing vehicle emissions, added Sumadi. Presidential Special Staff Diaz Hendropriyono said Indonesia would focus on e-bikes because of their higher number compared to electric cars.