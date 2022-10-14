In Cars, International News, Porsche / By Gerard Lye / 14 October 2022 4:54 pm / 0 comments

Following its debut several weeks ago in August this year, the all-new 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3 RS has now managed to lap the Nürburgring Nordschleife in 6:49.328 minutes, 10.6 seconds faster than the current 911 GT3 (6:59.927 minutes).

The recorded time was validated by an official present during the record attempt, which was set on the longer, 20.8-km version of the famed track. According to Porsche, on the shorter 20.6-km lap that forgoes the short turn 13 straight, the 911 GT3 RS managed a time of 6:44.848 minutes.

The German carmaker added that the 911 GT3 RS used for the record attempt, which was driven by brand ambassador Jörg Bergmeister, featured the Weissach package that adds on plenty of carbon-fibre parts to reduce the vehicle’s weight and other driving-related improvements. It also had Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres fitted – these are optionally available to customers who purchase the car.

“We lost a little downforce due to the strong, sometimes gusting wind, but I’m still very happy with the lap. In the fast sections in particular, the 911 GT3 RS is in a league of its own. Here it’s on a level usually reserved for top-class racing cars. The car is also setting new standards in braking. Fast laps on the Nordschleife are simply so much fun in this car,” said Bergmeister.

“Today, the 911 GT3 RS delivered what it had already promised at first glance – absolute excellence on the racetrack. Considering the far from ideal conditions, with a strong headwind on the long straight of the Döttinger Höhe and cool asphalt temperatures, we are satisfied with this time. The 911 GT3 RS is setting new standards for aerodynamics and the chassis. Never before has a road car embodied so much motorsport,” commented Andreas Preuninger, director of Porsche’s GT cars

With this achievement, the latest 911 GT3 RS is officially the fastest naturally aspirated production car to lap the Nürburgring, although it isn’t the fastest overall. The Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series is faster still with a time of 6:48.047 minutes on the longer version of track (6:43.616 minutes on the shorter lap).

However, keep in mind that the AMG GT Black Series packs a twin-turbo 4.0 litre V8 that makes 730 PS (720 hp) and 800 Nm. The 911 GT3 RS’ 4.0 litre NA flat-six makes considerably less power at 525 PS (518 hp) and 465 Nm, but still manages to be just over 1.2 seconds slower around the Green Hell.

With something turbocharged, Porsche wins the battle, as back in June last year, a 991-generation 911 GT2 RS with the Manthey Performance Kit managed a time of 6:43.3 minutes (6:38.835 minutes on the shorter course).