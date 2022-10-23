In Bikes, Local Bike News, MotoGP / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 23 October 2022 11:00 am / 0 comments

Carmelo Ezpeleta of Dorna Sport and Datin Anita Azrina Adbul Aziz of Petronas

Malaysian national oil company Petronas continues as the exclusive fuel supplier for MotoGP’s Moto 2 and Moto 3 classes from 2023. Continuing the previous agreement with Dorna Sport that expires in 2022, Petronas will be supplying fuel for the intermediate and lightweight classes.

MotoGP will be moving towards sustainable fuel in 2024, and Petronas will become a sustainable fuel supplier for both classes. The agreement will also see Petronas advertising continue across the globe for the entire MotoGP season.

“Moving forward, the partnership will evolve and see Petronas work closer together with Dorna Sport and push towards making the championship more sustainable,” said Datin Anita Azrina Abdul Aziz, Senior General Manager, Group Strategic Communications, Petronas. “We view Dorna’s call to reduce carbon emissions in MotoGP as key in unlocking new opportunities as we embark to redefine ourselves in the face of the energy transition,” she added.