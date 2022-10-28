In Advertorial / By Pan Eu Jin / 28 October 2022 3:29 pm / 0 comments

The paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) is back this year sponsored by Petron, myTukar and Yinson GreenTech, and will take place from November 5-6 2022 at the Setia City Convention Centre. In case you don’t realise, that’s next week so be sure to mark your calendars especially if you’re in the market for a new or used car!

If the latter is what you’re after, myTukar will be present with more than 50 used cars on-site (with even more on its website) for you to choose from. Availability is immediate so if long waiting lists aren’t for you, don’t miss out on this!

Also available is on-site vehicle evaluation for those who want to trade in their vehicles to make a new purchase, along with a 30-day price lock. Those intending to trade in their vehicles are reminded to bring along the vehicle’s grant. Upon trade-in, there’ll also be a RM1,000 rebate!

Upon purchasing a used car from myTukar, the vehicle will be delivered to your doorstep within one week, accompanied by a five-day money-back guarantee. Used cars purchased from myTukar will also come with a one-year warranty as well as complimentary maintenance service slots.

At ACE 2022, the organiser (paultan.org) will be offering RM1,000 vouchers to the first 25 customers who make a booking on a used car or trade-in their existing car through myTukar. Trade-in customers will get a RM500 V-Kool auto window film/auto coating voucher and a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, while the first 25 customers to book a used car will get a RM500 Dodomat voucher and a RM500 voucher for Recaro child car seats. If you trade in your vehicle and book a used car at once, the voucher value increases to RM1,500.

For those who aren’t ready to make the plunge and merely want to window shop, there’ll be loads of test drive opportunities for new or pre-owned vehicles so lock in these dates – November 5 and 6 – and we’ll see you at ACE 2022 at the Setia City Convention Centre!

Find out more about ACE 2022 here and to find out more about myTukar’s used car promotion, click here.