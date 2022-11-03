In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Danny Tan / 3 November 2022 4:59 pm / 0 comments

If you’ve had an eye on a new Proton, this weekend is the best time to buy one. The place is ACE 2022, which will be held at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) from 9am to 7pm on Saturday and Sunday.

There are no shortage of incentives for you to seal the deal at ACE 2022. How about up to RM300 worth of Aeon vouchers upon registration, plus window tint and petrol vouchers? The Exora MPV comes with an additional RM2,000 cash rebate. Book a Proton at ACE and you’ll also receive freebies such as a Touch n Go RFID pack and Proton merchandise.

These days, stocks are low and waiting periods are long; the good old days of big discounts and incentives are long gone, so this bonus package is a great one.

Check out the popular Proton X50 and X70 SUVs at ACE. The latter received a minor change in June this year and now comes with 1.5 litre turbo engines to go along with the original 1.8 litre turbo unit. The other two models on display are the Saga and Exora MPV, and both were also revised this year. The evergreen Saga you see above received aesthetic changes including a bodykit and a revised dashboard, among other changes.

Co-sponsored by Petron, Yinson GreenTech and myTukar, ACE 2022 promises amazing deals on a wide variety of vehicles. Participating brands include Honda, Toyota, Nissan, Hyundai, Proton, Perodua, Subaru and Royal Alloy scooter. Similar to the inaugural outing last year, the expo will also see representation from the premium segment, with Mercedes-Benz (through Cycle & Carriage), BMW/MINI (through Wheelcorp Premium) and Volvo (through Ingress Swede Automobile) also taking part in the event.

Just like at PACE, you’ll be able to test drive and purchase your ideal car at ACE 2022 – new or pre-owned, we’ve got you covered, with irresistible offers from the brands present at the show.

Aside from the promotions from participating brands, which we’ll be announcing in the coming weeks, you’ll also be able to enjoy a host of deals being offered by paultan.org. The first 200 customers to book a new car will receive a RM2,500 combined voucher consisting of a RM500 V-Kool auto window film/auto coating voucher, a RM500 Dodomat voucher, a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, a RM500 voucher for Recaro child car seats and a RM500 DK Schweizer voucher for interior leather personalisation and customisation.

myTukar is also offering RM1,000 vouchers for the first 25 customers who make a booking on a used car or trade-in their car via the platform. Those who trade-in their ride will get a RM500 V-Kool auto window film/auto coating voucher and a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, while the first 25 customers who place a booking on a used car will get a RM500 Dodomat voucher and a RM500 voucher for Recaro child car seats. If you trade-in and book a used car at one go, the voucher amount increases to RM1,500.

The goodies don’t end there. Confirmed new car bookings will enter you into a lucky draw that can win you prizes, including ten smartphones worth RM2,300 each and a grand prize, consisting of a holiday package for two worth RM10,000!

Despite rules and regulations having eased up since the country moved into the endemic phase, we will still be taking every possible measure to keep you safe. Visitors are encouraged to wear masks at all times in the event premises, and hand sanitisers will be strategically placed at locations the event.

ACE 2022 is just around the corner now, so see you this weekend at SCCC, 9am to 7pm.