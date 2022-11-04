In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Pan Eu Jin / 4 November 2022 2:43 pm / 0 comments

The paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) 2022, co-sponsored by myTukar, Petron and Yinson GreenTech will be taking place tomorrow from November 5-6 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) between 9 am to 7 pm. If you’ve been looking for a new or pre-owned car, this is one event you don’t want to miss!

One of the many brands taking part in the event is Subaru represented by Motor Image with a showcase of its Forester all-wheel drive (AWD) SUVs. This weekend, customers can enjoy great savings of up to RM15,000! There is immediate ready stock for a quick delivery too, but availability is limited so best book yours early.

Built for adventures both on and off the road, the Forester is not only equipped with the award-winning EyeSight Advanced Driver Assist Technology but also fitted with a symmetrical all-wheel drive system where power is equally distributed to all four wheels for unrivalled traction on the tarmac or off.

The EyeSight Advanced Driver Assist system is one of over 100 safety features in the Subaru Forester. The driver assist system includes Pre-collision Braking and Throttle Management, Lane Sway and Departure Warning, as well as Adaptive Cruise Control and Lead Vehicle Start Alert. Lane Change Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert and a Blind-Spot Detection system are also available. Visitors at ACE 2022 can also experience these features at the Subaru Advanced Technology Drive.

Subaru aside, brands such as Honda, Toyota, Nissan, Hyundai, Proton, Perodua, and Volvo will also be present at the expo. Cycle & Carriage will be there to showcase Mercedes-Benz vehicles while BMW and MINI will be represented by Wheelcorp Premium.

There will also be attractive deals from paultan.org aside from the promotions by participating brands. The first 200 customers to book a new car will receive a combined voucher of RM2,500. It consists of a RM500 voucher for V-Kool auto window film/auto coating, a RM500 voucher from Dodomat, a RM500 voucher by Blueair air purifier, a RM500 voucher for Recaro child car seats and to top it off, a RM500 voucher by DK Schweizer for interior leather personalisation and customisation.

Co-sponsor myTukar will also be giving out RM1,000 vouchers to the first 25 customers to place a booking on a used car or trade in their car via its online platform. Those who trade in their vehicles will be given a RM500 V-Kool auto window film/auto coating voucher and a RM 500 Blueair air purifier voucher while the first 25 customers to book a used car will receive a RM500 Dodomat voucher and a RM500 Recaro child car seat voucher. Those who trade in a vehicle and book a used car in one go will receive a RM1,500 voucher.

There’s more good stuff. Customers with confirmed new car bookings are entitled to a lucky draw with attractive prizes including ten smartphones worth RM2,300 each. The grand prize is a holiday package for two worth RM10,000!

Even as rules and regulations have relaxed with the country in an endemic phase, every possible measure is being taken to ensure the safety of visitors. Visitors are encouraged to wear masks at all times while at the event premises with hand sanitisers strategically placed around the event space.

We’ll be sharing more promotions from all participating brands leading up to ACE 2022 so stay tuned! See you at ACE 2022 starting tomorrow from November 5 and 6 between 9 am to 7 pm at the Setia City Convention Centre!