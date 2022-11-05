In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Mick Chan / 5 November 2022 12:58 pm / Comments are Disabled

Welcome to the paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) 2022, co-sponsored by Petron, Yinson GreenTech and myTukar, which is open right now at the Setia City Convention Centre. The sales-driven event will be running over the course of this weekend from November 5 to 6, and doors open from 9am to 7pm on both days.

There are a total of 12 automotive brands, consisting of Honda, Toyota, Subaru, Hyundai, Nissan, Perodua and Proton, and are joined by the premium segment represented by Mercedes-Benz through Cycle & Carriage, BMW and MINI via Wheelcorp Premium and Volvo through Ingress Swede Automobile.

The two-wheeled segment gets represented too at ACE 2022, with scooter brand Royal Alloy present; you’ll see one this as soon as you enter the foyer of the event venue.

As with ACE 2021 that was held last year at this very location, you will get the opportunity to get up close with the cars that are on sale, have a seat in them and sign up for test drives, and with the veritable automotive buffet laid out, you’ll get to try cars from different cars, back-to-back; no need to wade through traffic between showrooms.

Understandably, there will be those among you who are unable to be physically present here in Setia Alam; worry not, for you will still be able to take advantage of the deals on offer for your car purchases this weekend. ACE 2022 is also online at acemalaysia.my, and best of all, you’ll get to take advantage of the same deals as those at SCCC.

This means that in addition to the offers from the carmakers, there will be RM2,500 worth of vouchers for the first 200 customers who sign bookings for your vehicle purchases at ACE 2022. That’s right – whether on-site on online, be among the first 200 to sign on the dotted line and you’ll get these vouchers.

These consist of a RM500 V-Kool auto window film/auto coating voucher, a RM500 Dodomat premium carpet mat voucher, a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, a RM500 voucher for Recaro child car seats and a RM500 DK Schweizer voucher for interior leather personalisation and customisation.

There’s more. Confirmed new car bookings will enter you into a lucky draw that can win you prizes, including ten smartphones worth RM2,300 each and a grand prize, consisting of a holiday package for two worth RM10,000!

If you plan to shop beyond the realm of brand new, there are deals on offer, too; here at paultan.org, the first 25 customers to make a booking on a used car or trade in their existing vehicle through myTukar will receive a RM1,000 voucher.

Trade-in customers will receive a RM500 V-Kool auto window film/auto coating voucher and a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, and the first 25 customers to book a used car will receive a RM500 Dodomat voucher and a RM500 Recaro child car seat voucher. Do both – trade in your current vehicle and book a used car at once – and your voucher value increases to RM1,500.

There’s more on location, too. There’s a selection of cars on display in the foyer to feast your eyes on, alongside the myTukar booth where you can get up close with the used car display; there is also the aforementioned fleet of vehicles that is available for test drives. Just outside the halls, you’ll also find the range of used cars on offer by myTukar. When its time to refuel yourself, there’s a row of food trucks in attendance, too.

Now, although rules and regulations in the country having eased upon entering the endemic phase, we will continue to take every possible measure to keep you safe. Visitors are encouraged to wear masks at all times in the event premises, and hand sanitisers will be strategically placed at locations the event.

ACE 2022 is happening right now, at the Setia City Convention Centre, which is on this weekend from 9am to 7pm. Come on over, there might just be the ride for you.