7 November 2022

This is the Scalar SCR1, an all-electric amateur touring race car developed by Scalar Performance and approved by the National Auto Sport Association (NASA) for their Super Touring Series. Based on the new Toyota GR86, the Canadian company’s SEMA Show debut swaps out the 2.4 litre flat-four engine in favour of an electric powertrain by Hypercraft.

Operating on an 800-volt electrical architecture, the SCR1 features a rear-mounted electric motor rated at 333 PS (328 hp or 245 kW) and 468 Nm of torque. Those figures are substantially more than the stock naturally-aspirated engine, which serves up 231 PS (228 hp) and 249 Nm of torque.

The electric motor is linked to a Torsen limited-slip differential as well as a gear reduction transmission with straight-cut gears and a ratio of 5.19:1. Scalar Performance quotes a 0-96 km/h (0-60 mph) time of 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 267 km/h.

Powering the setup is a custom battery pack with an energy capacity of 65 kWh that allows up to 45 minutes of continuous racing, with an advanced battery management system to ensure sustained performance. When depleted, the battery can be recharged in under 20 minutes via Level 3 (150 kW) fast charging.

Other driving-related items include six-piston front and four-piston rear brake calipers as well as bespoke suspension developed by Öhlins. The company says drivers can expect a weight distribution similar to mid-engine race cars, with the battery occupying the engine bay, while the drive components sit behind the driver.

In terms of styling, the SCR1 doesn’t look radically different from a standard GR86, with noticeable changes being various add-ons that contribute to aerodynamic performance, including the large rear wing. All in, the SCR1 has a kerb weight of 1,379 kg, making it just over 100 kg more than a base GR86 that tips the scales at 1,275 kg.

Of course, most of the added heft that comes with the electric powertrain is offset by a stripped-out interior that gets plenty of features to ensure the EV race car meets and exceeds FIA safety requirements. These include a fire suppression system, an eight-point roll café, a six-point safety harness and safety racing net for the window apertures.

The SCR1 will initially be offered as the Founder Edition, with 10 units set to go racing in summer 2023. These first edition cars will come with secure over-the-air updates, direct support from the vehicle engineering team, a limited-edition plaque as well as a paint to sample roll cage. Pioneer customers will also receive hardware and/or software upgrades from the Founder Edition to Gen2 race cars for no additional cost.

The company is accepting applications for these build slots until December 31 for a USD5,000 (RM23,725) deposit, with the vehicle retailing for USD210,000 (RM996,450). Thankfully, owners will enjoy minimal scheduled maintenance given there’s no conventional engine or transmission in use.