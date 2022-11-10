In Local News / By Paul Tan / 10 November 2022 5:28 pm / 0 comments

Flash floods seem to be a daily occurrence this week, with today’s incidence happening in various parts of Selangor including Meru in Klang, Persiaran Mokhtar Dahari near Cahaya SPK and GreenHill Residence U10, as well as Denai Alam next to the GCE.

This comes after we saw flooding happen in Shah Alam on Tuesday and in Klang yesterday. MetMalaysia has published a continuous rain warning up until November 11 so the sad fact is we might have to expect that this could continue to be a daily occurrence for the rest of the week.

If you’re planning to drive, do check beforehand if there are any flash floods affecting the areas along your route. If your route is affected by floods, delay your journey if possible and avoid forcing your way through flooded areas as it might cause considerable damage to your car.

Please make sure you have Special Perils insurance coverage add-on for your vehicle. Yes it’s optional, and you do have to specifically ask for it to be added. It will cost a little extra, but it’s a relatively small fee relative to your vehicle’s insured value, and it could prove crucial if your car gets damaged by the floods. Without Special Perils coverage, you’d be completely on your own.

If you do not have to urgently go anywhere this week it might be a good idea to work from home. Make sure you also always park your car on elevated ground, especially towards the evening.