In Cars, International News, smart / By Pan Eu Jin / 23 November 2022 11:34 am / 1 comment

The fully-electric smart #1 has been awarded a five-star rating in the Euro NCAP crash test after achieving high scores in the Adult Occupant, Child Occupant, Vulnerable Road Users and Safety Assist categories.

The smart #1’s score is the result of 74% usage of high-strength steel and 19% press hardened steel along with emphasis on overall battery safety protection. On that note, smart has adopted several safety measures including high thermal stability battery core materials, heat insulation of battery modules and structural protection of the battery packs.

The smart #1 is also equipped with active safety technologies such as the smart Pilot Assist Package. The system offers features including front collision mitigation, lane keeping assist and autonomous emergency braking with vehicle, pedestrian and cyclists detection. Also fitted in the smart #1 are features such as door open warning system and emergency manueuvre assist.

The 2023 European Car of the Year finalist is expected to arrive in Malaysia in Q4 of 2023 after the company signed a distributorship agreement with Proton in August. This will make our country the first in the ASEAN region to get the #1 in right-hand drive form. The sales and distribution of smart vehicles will be managed by Proton subsidiary, Proton New Energy Technology (Pro-Net).

The fully electric #1 was officially revealed in April and while Mercedes-Benz was tasked with the styling, it’s built on Geely’s Sustainable Electric Architecture (SEA). The #1 boasts 272 PS and 343 Nm of torque from a rear-mounted electric motor that draws power from a 66 kWh battery – good for an EV range of up to 440 km on the WLTP cycle.