In Local News / By Mick Chan / 30 November 2022 3:15 pm / 1 comment

Projek Lintasan Damansara-Shah Alam Sdn Bhd has announced the toll rates for the Damansara-Shah Alam Elevated Expressway (DASH), which will take effect from 12:01am on Thursday (midnight tonight), December 1, 2022.

The toll fare for Class 1 vehicles, which are vehicles with two axles and three or four wheels excluding taxis and buses, is RM2.30 for all toll plazas along the length of the highway, which are the Denai Alam, RRIM (Kwasa Damansara) and Kota Damansara toll plazas.

Meanwhile, Class 2 vehicles will be charged RM4.60 and Class 3 vehicles will be charged RM6.90 at the toll plazas along the DASH. For taxis and buses which are Class 4 and Class 5 vehicles, they will be charged RM1.20 and RM2.30, respectively.

Toll collection will be electronic, via Touch ‘n Go card, SmartTag and RFID. On the DASH, as with other highways, motorists are advised to ensure that they have sufficient credit in their Touch ‘n Go cards or eWallet.

The DASH opened to the public on October 14, when passage on the highway was announced to be free of charge until November 30, which is today. This highway spans a length of 20.1 km from Puncak Perdana to Penchala, or effectively 55.4 km long with the lengths of all interchanges tallied.

The main DASH passage has been touted to offer a travelling time of 30 minutes, or a full hour less than by using existing roads from each of the highway’s ends. There are a total of 13 interchanges along the DASH, and 90% of the highway is above ground and 10% on ground level.

This highway also features a first for Malaysian highways, which is a fully enclosed highway noise barrier running 260 m in length, and is located near the ‘Spaghetti Link’ near Empire City that links seven ramps from other existing highways such as the Penchala Link and the LDP.