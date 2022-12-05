In Cars, Local News, Porsche / By Pan Eu Jin / 5 December 2022 11:52 am / 5 comments

Last week, Sime Darby Auto Performance, distributors of Porsche vehicles in Malaysia, launched the new Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS to the tune of RM1.55 million at the new Porsche Centre Johor Bahru.

The centre was the first of its kind in many ways. Being the first Porsche 4S centre in Malaysia, it’s home to the sole Porsche-certified Body & Paint workshop in the country featuring custom-made spray booths, ventilation and filtration systems for reduced airborne particles during the painting process.

The centre is also the first Porsche Certified Classic Partner in Malaysia which meant that it could provide technical support along with genuine Porsche spare parts and special procurement processes for out-of-production classic car spare parts.

To showcase this, the centre had on display a restored Porsche 911 along with several classic Porsche parts but what stood out was the Porsche Classic Communication Management (PCCM) systems with two versions available – PCCM and PCCM Plus. These high-resolution touchscreen head units combine classic design with buttons and rotary knobs along with new functions previously not available during its time of production.

The PCCM system is a 3.5-inch single-din display for classic Porsche models with smaller radio slots featuring Apple CarPlay and Digital Audio Broadcasting (DAB+). Except for the Porsche Carrera GT and 356, the PCCM system is suitable for all 911 models from the F series up to the 993 generation models and even the Porsche 959. It’s also applicable for transaxle models such as the 924, 944, 928 and 968 models.

The PCCM Plus, on the other hand, is a double-din, seven-inch display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and is compatible with 996 and 986-generation Porsches from 1997 to 2005. Both systems come with iPhone interfaces, Bluetooth connectivity, along with USB and AUX compatibilities. They also feature 2D and 3D navigation displays and Traffic Message Channel (TMC) for traffic information.

The 3.5-inch single-din PCCM system is priced at RM11,749 while the seven-inch double-din PCCM Plus system costs RM13,001.