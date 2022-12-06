In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / 6 December 2022 6:25 pm / 1 comment

UMT Toyota Motor (UMWT) has revealed that the company will be introducing a second hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) to join the Corolla Cross Hybrid in the Malaysian market next year, as part of the carmaker’s new direction for this region.

The company has yet to reveal what that new hybrid model is, however one that likely fits the bill is the 2023 Innova Zenix that made its debut in Indonesia last month. UMWT president Ravindran Kurusamy said in a statement that hybrid electric vehicles are believed to be “the most accessible and affordable option for car owners to begin their carbon-reducing journey”.

The hybrid-electric drive connection to the Innova Zenix comes courtesy of its hybrid powertrain that is offered for the Indonesian market right from its debut, and consists of a M20A-FXS 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder Dynamic Force engine that makes 152 PS at 6,000 rpm and 187 Nm of torque from 4,400 rpm to 5,200 rpm.

In this configuration, the combustion engine is joined by a 113 PS/205 Nm electric motor to yield a combined output of 186 PS. Transmission is to the front wheels via a continuously variable transmission.

This is the third generation for the Innova nameplate and which marks a significant departure from the ladder-frame construction of models past, as the new model employs monocoque construction on the GA-C variant of the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform.

It is this platform change that dictates the transverse engine layout, departing from the longitudinal engine, rear-wheel oriented driveline of before such as with the Hilux and Fortuner. Toyota revealed at the debut of the Innova Zenix that the third-generation model measures 4,755 mm long, 1,850 mm wide and 1,795 mm tall, its height unchanged from that of its predecessor. Also carried over is its ride height of 185 mm.

That said, whether or not this turns out to be the second hybrid model that will join the electrified Corolla Cross in UMW Toyota Motor’s hybrid line-up for Malaysia remains to be seen. If it does, would this be on the shortlist for your next family car?

GALLERY: 2023 Toyota Innova Zenix