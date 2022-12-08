In BYD, Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 8 December 2022 4:47 pm / 0 comments

The BYD Atto 3 has made its official launch debut in Malaysia, and you can read all about the fully electric crossover in our report here. Prior to the EV’s introduction, Sime Darby Motors (SDM), the official distributor of BYD vehicles in the country announced that it would have a full weekend of activities and test drives to celebrate the Atto 3.

Taking place from December 9 to 11 at Bandar Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur, the public were invited to register for the event, and as it turns out, many did. According to Jeffrey Gan, SDM’s managing director of retail and distribution for Malaysia, more than 4,500 test drive appointments have been made for this weekend.

At the time of writing, registrations are still open, so if you want to be among the early birds to get up close with the Atto 3 this weekend, head on over to this link to choose your preferred timing slot. During today’s launch, BYD SD Motors Malaysia revealed that it would open its first showroom this month in TREC KL along Jalan Tun Razak in Kuala Lumpur, with three more to be opened each in Ara Damansara, Penang and Johor in the first half of 2023.

The Atto 3 arrives as a fully-imported (CBU) EV and benefits from current incentives, with the base Standard Range variant priced at RM149,800 on-the-road without insurance, while the range-topping Extended Range goes for RM167,800.

Both feature a front-mounted electric motor rated at 204 PS (201 hp or 150 kW) and 310 Nm of torque, enabling a 0-100 km/h time of 7.3 seconds. The difference between the two is reflected by their names, with the SR offering 410 km of range following the NEDC standard (345 km WLTP), while the ER gets 480 km (420 km WLTP).

The SR features a 49.92-kWh lithium iron-phosphate Blade EV battery developed by BYD, while the ER’s unit has a higher energy capacity of 60.48 kWh. AC charging (Type 2 connection) up to 7 kW and DC fast charging (CCS2 connection) are standard, but the latter peaks at 70 kW for the SR and 80 kW for the ER – 0-80% state of charge is reached in 45 minutes for the ER.

Are you one of those that have signed up for this weekend’s BYD Grand Launch event? What are your expectations of the EV or have you already decided to place a booking? Share your views in the comments below.

GALLERY: BYD Atto 3 in Malaysia