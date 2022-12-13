Warisan Party secretary-general Datuk Loretto Padua Jr has urged transport minister Anthony Loke to reduce road tax charges for vehicles with engines under 3,000 cc in capacity in Sabah considering the poor road conditions across the state, reports The Star and Berita Harian.
Loretto also added that the ministry should consider a one-off 20% spare parts subsidy for all vehicles with engine capacities below 2,500 cc, which were usually damaged due to improperly maintained roods.
“The ministry must consider providing such one-off spare parts subsidy involving the vehicle suspension, absorbers and mountings that are usually damaged by bad road conditions,” he said in a statement recently.
Loretto proposed that the subsidy could be in place for at least two years as poor road conditions were continuing to burden the people who must pay a high cost to repair their vehicles damaged due to the bad roads.
He hoped these suggestions would be included in Budget 2023 (Bajet 2023), as reported by The Vibes, that is expected to be re-tabled by the newly formed unity government led by prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. “I am prepared to meet with Loke to discuss this matter as this is a critical issue for the people in Sabah, especially those in the rural areas,” said Loretto.
The matter of specialised road tax charges for Sabah has been brought up before, with road users there previously asking for road tax to be waived until the Pan Borneo Highway is completed. At the time, previous transport minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said that the Malaysian government cannot simply waive road tax for Sabahans as the state generates RM3 billion from the revenue stream.
Comments
Road tax should be abolished as the tax impose on new car is already so high.
Fully agree bruh. PH wud garnered 100% ppl sapot by doin this.. PH ftw!!
Tax the rich, help the poor
Disagree. Yes help the poor is really most important, same for middle. But just don’t tax the rich also lahhh….People wants no more tax except that SST will remain
Sorry, Government need income.
Middle incomes and poor incomes must be needed for more help rather than rich. All subsidies must be given more for the poor and middle incomes while should not be given for more subsidies or any more help for the rich but will be some subsidies for the rich.
Road conditions bad, reduce road tax. Less tax, road become even worse. Genius!
All Malaysians should benefit from this tax reduction if it is ever realized, not just those in Sabah.
Funny how Warisan is demanding for Federal to intervene on poor state roads when it was them who had wrecked it by not putting money to repair them and yet putting roadblocks onto a Federal funded Pan Borneo highway (Sabah portion). These Warisan people are funny.
Lol, why your name is PN best meh…
Truth hurts bro?
17bulan PN do nothing. Rakyat suffering,
PN did revive Sabah end of the PAN Borneo which neglected for 22 months under PH/Warisan. They were not Sabah first, so they did not win again this time. Syukurr..
What is the point of reducing road tax if the road conditions is not fixed? Instead fine the company that are contracted to fix that district road conditions if SLA are breached.
maybe ask state JKR to build better roads first
duit xmasuk poket then boleh lah maintain jalan2 kat Sabah… pandai2 lah budget songlap
Should ask Shafie what he did with those billions bro.
How much can one save from road tax deduction? Most M40 and B40 are driving 1.5L or below which is quite affordable in terms of road tax. It’s more reasonable to revamp our ridiculous duties/tax structure in conjunction with changes to the fuel subsidy system to make sure aid is funneled to the right crowd.
I thought should abolish cronies contractors, sack those corrupted JKR personnel and audit road construction? How lowering road tax gonna help poor road conditions?
Based on opinion, Malaysia should pro-active identify faulty roads and fix it. Most of time, just reactive only. No one complains or major accidents, the roads remain unfixed
Should change to pro-active identify and fix in a short period (like within 3 days – a KPI)
I realised, Malaysia bad on maintenance old things, just build new things.
Should change the whole system, taxes based on engine capacity is too outdated.
Even in klang valley the road conditions are not favorable. So shouldn’t a request for compensation be made applicable to everyone, not just certain states? Anyway, on a side note, most road repair works contractors are not doing a good job. They path holes like patching a leaking pipe with tape. It is not permanent, and that same hole will return after just a few weeks, especially when it rains. Road&Transport department should investigate the works of all these contractors, many does a lackluster job.
Federal government should just repair the roads. the people in east malaysia deserve to have better roads.