Gerard Lye / 13 December 2022

Warisan Party secretary-general Datuk Loretto Padua Jr has urged transport minister Anthony Loke to reduce road tax charges for vehicles with engines under 3,000 cc in capacity in Sabah considering the poor road conditions across the state, reports The Star and Berita Harian.

Loretto also added that the ministry should consider a one-off 20% spare parts subsidy for all vehicles with engine capacities below 2,500 cc, which were usually damaged due to improperly maintained roods.

“The ministry must consider providing such one-off spare parts subsidy involving the vehicle suspension, absorbers and mountings that are usually damaged by bad road conditions,” he said in a statement recently.

Loretto proposed that the subsidy could be in place for at least two years as poor road conditions were continuing to burden the people who must pay a high cost to repair their vehicles damaged due to the bad roads.

He hoped these suggestions would be included in Budget 2023 (Bajet 2023), as reported by The Vibes, that is expected to be re-tabled by the newly formed unity government led by prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. “I am prepared to meet with Loke to discuss this matter as this is a critical issue for the people in Sabah, especially those in the rural areas,” said Loretto.

The matter of specialised road tax charges for Sabah has been brought up before, with road users there previously asking for road tax to be waived until the Pan Borneo Highway is completed. At the time, previous transport minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said that the Malaysian government cannot simply waive road tax for Sabahans as the state generates RM3 billion from the revenue stream.