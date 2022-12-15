In Cars, Honda, International News / By Gerard Lye / 15 December 2022 2:27 pm / 0 comments

The first official photos of the second-generation Honda Breeze have been published by GAC Honda, with the SUV get to go on sale in China before the end of the year with prices starting from 185,900 yuan (RM117,679).

Like its predecessor, the Breeze is a restyled CR-V by a different name, this time based on the sixth-generation model that is also be sold in China by Dongfeng Honda. Compared to the first-generation model, the latest Breeze is 80 mm longer and its wheelbase has been stretched by 40 mm.

As such, it matches the CR-V’s wheelbase of 2,700 mm, and it is the same when it comes to width (1,866 mm) and height (1,691 mm). However, the Breeze is slightly longer at 4,716 mm compared to the CR-V that is 4,703 mm.

Available as a five- or seven-seater, the Breeze features distinct styling cues to differentiate it from the CR-V. These include a much smaller front grille, model-specific LED headlamps and a new bumper with a large lower intake and more pronounced creases.

You’ll also notice the panels around the wheel arches and rocker panels are painted in body colour, while the rear gets horizontally-mounted LED taillights connected to vertical aero bit of the roof spoiler.

While the exterior is distinctive, the interior is pretty much a carbon copy of the CR-V, which means it is clearly inspired by the current Civic. Everything from the three-spoke steering wheel, full-width mesh-covered air vents and freestanding infotainment touchscreen are all present here, as is the large centre console that houses the gear lever, a wireless charging pad, cupholders, arm rest and other vehicle controls.

2023 Honda CR-V (China market)

Available equipment includes a digital instrument cluster display, dual-zone climate control, Honda Connect 3.0 with support for over-the-air (OTA) updates, a 12-speaker Bose sound system as well as a comprehensive Honda Sensing suite of advanced driver assistance systems (adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, autonomous emergency braking and more).

The only available engine is a 1.5 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 193 PS (190 hp or 142 kW) at 6,000 rpm and 243 Nm of torque from 1,800 to 5,000 rpm. The VTEC Turbo mill is paired with a CVT and customers can choose if they want front- or all-wheel drive. A plug-in hybrid variant is expected to be added to line-up in the future, as was the case with the previous Breeze.