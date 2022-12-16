In Cars, Local News / By Pan Eu Jin / 16 December 2022 12:38 pm / 0 comments

The Xpress Rail Link (ERL) will resume its Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Express and KLIA Transit services from Jan 3, 2023, to accommodate the increased number of passengers. Currently, the KLIA Express and KLIA Transit services are operating as a combined service due to the drop in passengers as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The KLIA Express is the fastest way to get to the KLIA (28 minutes non-stop) and KLIA2 (33 minutes) airports from KL Sentral. With the dedicated services resuming, the KLIA Express will run with a 20 minute train frequency during morning and evening peak hours.

The KLIA Transit train frequency will also be revised to every 15 minutes during weekday peak hours while peak hours have been extended from 7 pm to 8 pm. Also, the KLIA Express train departure point would revert to the Departure Hall platform.