In Cars, Hyundai, Koreans, Local News / By Paul Tan / 5 January 2023 11:30 am / 4 comments

A new batch of Hyundai Ioniq 5 Max was sighted at Hyundai Ara Damansara this week by a Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV club member. A visual inspection of the car reveals a few differences compared to the 2022 cars.

We know this is the Max spec because of the alloy wheel design that can be seen in the corner of the image, it’s the Max’s 20 inch design as opposed to the smaller 19 inch wheels of the Lite and Plus.

There are two differences with this car compared to the launch spec Max – firstly there is no longer a solar roof. Secondly, the car seems to have gained a heads-up display feature – you can see the HUD projector on the dashboard in front of the driver seat.

There are a few other updates to the Ioniq 5 that could possibly be on this car, or perhaps not. We can’t say for sure because these changes cannot be observed from this photo.

One would be a larger 77.4 kWh battery, which an updated version of the Ioniq 5 gets in some countries. This would bring the Ioniq 5’s battery size up from the current 72.6 kWh introduced at launch time to match the Kia EV6. But this could come with a price hike.

The other possible change would be Smart Frequency Dampers (SFP) that “improve the response of front and rear axle suspensions to increase ride comfort”. Like Mercedes-Benz’s “Agility Control” dampers, they are regulated automatically instead of being able to be adjusted by the driver.

We will update accordingly if there’s any official announcement from Hyundai Sime-Darby Motor on the Ioniq 5 Max’s specs, as well as if there are any changes to the Lite and Plus specs.

GALLERY: 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Max