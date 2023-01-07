Petronas subsidiary Gentari launched this dedicated EV charging hub at X Park Sunway Serene in November 2022 featuring South East Asia’s very first 350 kW DC fast charger as well as a 180 kW DC charger, allowing up to 4 EVs to be charged at once, it seems only to be used as a parking lot for internal combustion engine cars.
Seen here from a posting in the Malaysian Electric Vehicle Owners Club Facebook Group is a Honda Civic and a Mercedes-Benz GLA whose owners decided to park their cars at the Gentari EV charging hub. The GLA in particular was parked in one of the 180 kW DC charger’s bays.
As a result, this Ora Good Cat owner who wanted to use the 180 kW charger at a cost of RM1 per kWh was forced to use the 350 kW charger at a higher cost of RM1.20 per kWh.
Other than an unnecessary 20% higher cost for the Ora Good Cat owner because his EV cannot take advantage of the more powerful charger, this act of either selfishness or ignorance also deprives Gentari, which is a private business investing in the business of EV charging, of potential revenue.
This act is called ICEing, where an ICE (internal combustion engine) car decides to use an EV charging bay as a parking lot. The Gentari EV charging hub is actually at a corner of the premise, located the furthest away from The Paddock F&B area, but for whatever reason these cars decided to ICE the lots anyway.
Even a traffic cone and clear marking on the parking lot that says EV Only with the icon of a charger could not discourage them. Perhaps all EV charging bays need to implement an automatic barrier like ParkEasy for these situations to be prevented.
Comments
tak mustahil di Malaysia, parking space for family+baby pun dirembat,OKU pun sama, apatah lagi untuk EV.asal ada roof, siapa dulu dia menang. Bingai
errrr malam kot, nape sangap sgt dgn bumbung tu
tar nampak basah, hujan barangkali.
Ini namanya mengambil kesempatan. Ada ubi ada batas. Ada budi ada balas.
hahaahahaha trash who cannot even afford the latest generation of their car models hahahahhahaha
just screen those two car registration plates find out the owner(s) shame them on all social media platforms ok
Buat law baru utk saman conventional car yg parking di tempat EV, sama jugak utk yg parking di tempat OKU tapi bukan OKU. Depa yg bingai ni pun kira OKU jugak. Kategori cacat penglihatan. Bodoh piang…..
Tow terus buang kete tu dalam longkang
Lock these cars with fine 1000!
Put a notice stated, ICE cars will be impound for 1k. If you don’t see your car, please call xxxx.
I know some ICE owner will pay even with ParkEasy just to park simply because they can afford it.
That is fine because ParkEasy allows it.
Need to gazette new law allowing EV station operators to clamp legally and fine heavy amount to discourage people from doing nonsense like this. Unfortunately our society lacks common sense and can only think in terms of $$$.
Pharkers
kesian geng ron95 ni, otak takde, sampai mampus kena hadap kete second rege bawah rm200k je
buruk civic tu… mcm compensating for something small
deal dgn majlis perbandaran.. tow je kereta yang buat semak macam ni.. denda + caj tow + caj depot..
Kasi calar saje kereta…hahaha
Cheap version A-class Mercedes and cheap crappy ricer Honda civic,even the real rich luxury&performance car owner don’t do this shit.
Scratch those cars!
Smash their windows, burst their tires and stick a note.. ICE not welcome
Lain kali kena bawa power bank [email protected] bg cas
Mgt to clamp if not EV but parked there…
Electrify those non EV…kasi syiok sikit…
Unfortunately you can’t fix stup*d
I think someone need to buy the clamp rm100-200 then throw away the key baru padan muka these people who park at EV charging place