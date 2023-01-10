In BYD, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 10 January 2023 11:02 am / 0 comments

BYD (Build Your Dreams) has announced it sold a total of 1,868,543 new energy vehicles (NEVs) – a term referring to electrified cars – in 2022, which represents a year-on-year growth of 152.5% from 2021.

The Chinese carmaker revealed in a posting that the Atto 3, which is built on its e-Platform 3.0, saw annual sales hit 229,020 units last year. The electric vehicle (EV) was launched in Malaysia just last month but was introduced in other markets much earlier in 2022.

Apart from a slight dip in deliveries in August, sales of the Atto 3 consistently rose month to month, with the highest number of deliveries being recorded in December 2022: 29,468 units, including 8,606 units sold in overseas markets.

The Atto 3 is currently offered in two variants in Malaysia, with the Standard Range retailing at RM149,800 on-the-road without insurance, while the Extended Range goes for RM167,800. Both feature a front-mounted electric motor rated at 204 PS (201 hp or 150 kW) and 310 Nm of torque, which is good for a 0-100 km/h time of 7.3 seconds.

The Standard Range’s 49.92-kWh battery offers up 410 km of range (NEDC, 345 km WLTP), while the Extended Range gets a 60.48-kWh battery that delivers up to 480 km (NEDC, 420 km WLTP). The Atto 3 has proven to be rather popular having attracted 1,000 orders within just 10 days of its launch here.

GALLERY: BYD Atto 3 Extended Range