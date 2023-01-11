In Cars, Local News, Mitsubishi / By Danny Tan / 11 January 2023 3:39 pm / 0 comments

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) has reported record sales of 24,017 units in 2022, a 37.3% jump from 2021. The all-time high also puts Mitsubishi third in the non-national automotive sales chart. The brand’s estimated overall market share is 3.3%.

MMM credits the Xpander MPV for its strong showing. The company shifted 14,316 units of the seven-seater last year, a massive 93.5% jump compared to 2021. The Xpander contributed 59.6% to MMM’s total sales. The rest of the sales were of the Triton, which found 9,697 new owners, a 4.6% year-on-year increase. Despite fierce competition and the fact that it isn’t the newest kid on the block, the evergreen Triton ended 2022 second in the truck sales charts.

“MMM is delighted to achieve a record-high sales performance in 2022, and we thank each and every Mitsubishi customer across the nation for their unwavering support. One of our significant achievements of the year was that we celebrated the Triton pick-up truck reaching a 100,000-unit sales milestone in Malaysia since MMM’s inception in 2005,” said Shinya Ikeda, CEO of MMM.

“We also welcomed great news at the end of last year as Team Mitsubishi Ralliart’s Triton was the overall winner despite being a first-time entrant at the Asia Cross Country Rally in November.

“The Triton Rally Car is built based on mass-production Triton, with only a few modifications on body weight and safety equipment for the competition. All the elements such as high performance, durability, comfort, and good handling have been engineered into the original products in the market. Now every Mitsubishi Motors customer can feel the motorsports DNA in their model,” he added.

The MMM chief also thanked the brand’s dealers. “We also thank our business partners for their strong support. Last year, 91% of our dealers upgraded their outlets with a new visual identity for a better customer experience. Looking ahead to 2023, Mitsubishi Motors is initiating changes for the better, and an ownership experience of the highest standards. We look forward to continuing an upward trajectory and achieving future growth together,” he said.