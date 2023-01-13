In Cars / By Paul Tan / 13 January 2023 8:33 pm / 2 comments

A TikTok account @promosiprotonperodua has uploaded a video featuring what appears to be a page from a document about the upcoming 2023 Perodua Axia D74A which is expected to get a launch this year.

The document has a table that lists four variants for the D74A – 1000 G CVT, 1000 X CVT, 1000 SE CVT and 1000 AV CVT. All have the CVT suffix, which could mean that the new Perodua Axia will no longer be offered with a manual gearbox, at least at launch time anyway.

A second table below the variant table has a list of colours offered – Ivory White solid, Glittering Silver metallic, Granite Grey metallic, Lava Red metallic and what appears to be a new colour – Coral Blue metallic. The current blue offered on the Myvi is a different blue called Electric Blue metallic.

The current 2019 Perodua Axia is offered as six variants, beginning with a 1.0 E Manual priced at RM23,367 all the way up to Perodua Axia 1.0 AV AT priced at RM41,427. That’s quite a broad price range. Will the discontinuation of a manual model mean a higher starting price for the Axia?

Another unique model in the current range is the 1.0 Style AT, which gives the Axia a soft-roader rugged styling for those who like an alternative look.

The Axia has siblings in Indonesia called the Toyota Ayga and the Daihatsu Ayla. There are strong rumours that the Indonesian cars are going to go the turbocharged route, with an expected launch date for the Indonesian cars rumoured to be in March 2023. Will the Perodua Axia get turbo engines too?