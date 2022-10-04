In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Mick Chan / 4 October 2022 12:34 pm / 9 comments

The Daihatsu Ayla and Toyota Agya are the prominent models in the Low Cost Green Car (LCGC) segment in Indonesia, and having been of the market since 2013, the compact car duo are ripe for a full-model change that could arrive in March 2023, according to a source which told Otodriver.

Most recently redesigned as the Ayla EV Concept that was unveiled at GIIAS 2022, the zero tailpipe emissions hatchback was shown with an 80 hp motor and 32 kWh battery; there could be some design cues from the EV concept drawn for the upcoming model change of the Ayla/Agya duo.

Replacements for the Ayla/Agya duo have been tipped to be powered by a new range of engines, which are said to be the 1.0 litre turbocharged and 1.2 litre naturally aspirated engines, and the future compact car models have been said to use the engine from the Toyota Raize and Daihatsu Rocky, according to the website’s source.

As such, this points to the 1KR-VET inline three-cylinder DOHC VVT-i turbocharged engine that makes 98 PS at 6,000 rpm and 140 Nm from 2,400 rpm to 4,000 rpm, while the 1.2 litre NA entry is likely the WA-VE DOHC VVT-i engine that produces 88 PS at 6,000 rpm and peak torque of 112 Nm at 4,500 rpm.

The turbocharged versions of the Toyota Raize and Daihatsu Rocky are paired with either a five-speed manual transmission, or a D-CVT automatic transmission. Locally, this engine powers the Perodua Ativa.

Should this translate into a turbocharged variant of the Perodua Axia, launched in 2014 and refreshed in 2019 with ASA 2.0 for the top Advance variant, the Malaysian carmaker’s smallest hatchback model will likely get the turbocharged engine in its top variants, and therefore likely to be paired with the CVT to go with the richest equipment offerings.

What do you think, dear readers? Would the turbocharged engine make the successor to the Axia more enticing? Let us know in the comments.

GALLERY: Daihatsu Ayla Turbo concept at GIIAS 2018