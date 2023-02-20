In Cars, International News, Mitsubishi / By Gerard Lye / 20 February 2023 11:37 am / 6 comments

Mitsubishi has announced that it will begin producing the Minicab-MiEV in Indonesia next year, which would mark the first time the one-box kei car is produced outside of Japan. The Minicab-MiEV is essentially an all-electric version of the Minicab that was introduced in 2011, and the vehicle was put on display at this year’s Indonesia International Motor Show.

Production of the EV will be handled by PT Mitsubishi Motors Krama Yudha Indonesia (MMKI) at its plant in West Java. Said facility began operations in April 2017 and currently makes the Pajero Sport, Xpander and Xpander Cross, with a capacity of 220,000 units yearly.

Detailed specifications weren’t provided, but the Indonesian-spec Minicab-MiEV will likely mirror what’s offered in Japan. In its home country, the tiny light commercial vehicle (LCV) features a 16-kWh lithium-ion battery – good for a WLTC range of 133 km- that powers a single electric motor rated at 41 PS (40 hp or 30 kW) and 196 Nm of torque.

The electric powertrain is derived from the i-MiEV, with Mitsubishi pointing out that the placement of the traction battery under the vehicle floor does not compromise cargo space. The carmaker also pointed out that it had once decided to end production of the Minicab-MiEV at one point but decided to resume sales in November 2022 due to growing demand for such commercial EVs, particularly from logistics companies and local governments.

In Japan, the Minicab-MiEV is priced at 2.431 million yen (RM80,208) for the two-seat variant, while the four-seater goes for 2.453 million yen (RM80,934). “In order to meet the growing demand for EVs in the ASEAN region, we have made the decision to produce this vehicle locally outside of Japan for the first time. As well as continuing to support the development of Indonesia’s automotive industry, we hope to contribute to the country’s environmental initiatives,” said Takao Kato, president and CEO of Mitsubishi Motors.