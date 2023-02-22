In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 22 February 2023 10:08 am / 1 comment

As part of a nationwide ‘Op Khas Kesalahan Nombor Pendaftaran’ conducted following complaints from the public on the non-compliance of certain motorists, Shah Alam district police recently announced it had issued a total of 285 summonses to individuals for various offences.

These included 94 summonses issued to those with illegal number plates on their motorcycles. Additionally, 312 vehicles and 341 individuals were inspected during the operation, which was conducted near Dataran Kemerdekaan Shah Alam on February 18, 2023 with the support of other enforcement agencies and divisions.

Shah Alam district police also said a total of 81 motorcycles were impounded under Section 64(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 either because riders did not have a valid class B2 licence or for various other offences.

It added that it remains committed to carrying out more enforcement initiatives in the future and reminded motorists to be safe on the road and to always obey the road rules that have been set.