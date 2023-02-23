Road tax, formally known as lesen kenderaan motor (LKM), is one of the biggest sources of income for Malaysia, and that is why it will be here to stay. How much does the government collect exactly? Transport minister Anthony Loke revealed that the annual revenue from road tax is RM3 billion.
He added that the transport ministry is considering a review of the road tax structure, but one shouldn’t be holding out for a lower rate, as that would “create a negative impact”.
“There is a need to conduct a comprehensive review on the road tax structure but it must be understood that road tax is one of the biggest revenues for the government. Currently, it generates almost RM3 billion. So far, there is no decision to lower it,” Loke said yesterday at parliament, reported by NST.
“Any decision that could decrease the country’s revenue, such as lowering the road tax fees, would only create a negative impact,” the Seremban MP added.
This is not the first time that Loke was fielded a road tax question, now that LKM is back in the conversation thanks to the ministry’s decision to digitalise JPJ documents, making road tax stickers optional.
“Road tax is one of the government’s sources of income. If all are exempted, then the government will have no income and how are we to administer the country? We need to understand that in any country, the government needs to have income, especially tax,” Loke said earlier this month in response to calls from some netizens for the government to abolish road tax.
He added then that JPJ collects over RM4 billion every year and road tax receipts are a big portion of it. Now we know that the portion is indeed big at three quarters.
Want to save on road tax? Electric vehicles are exempted from road tax till the end of 2025, and Loke has hinted at lower road tax rates for EVs when it’s finally time for EV owners to buy LKM. Currently, EV road tax – which uses a kilowatt-based system as there’s no engine capacity to consider – is not just uncompetitive compared to regular internal combustion engine cars, it’s much higher.
Comments
People complain about jam, then want reduce road tax to increase more vehicles on the road ?
Car price also complain, road tax complain, tol complain, please la, ride a bicycle
normal la, tongkat culture since the 80’s.
Semua nak complaint. Kerja tak mau. MALAS.
No propose solution, only know how to complaint.
I do agreed with yb, but I disagree with current road tax policy ie high cc high road tax…it should be high car price high road tax instead
Only know to ask for 10% commission for tunnel and illegally encroached govt lands to plant durian…embrassing…than play victim…sobtypical if these people
car expensive = complain
make car cheaper, then too many cars = complain
then reduce car ownership by increasing tax = complain
tak habis habis complain. Malaysians really like small kids.
Some people like to complain even cannot wear seluar katok also complain…then they play victim…if they cannot wear seluar katok then they cry and blame the govt…never stop compaining…
WHAT ABOUT EXCISE DUTIES !! THE MAIN GOAL WAS PROTECTIONISM 40 YEARS AGO, ENOUGH ANTHONY LOKE
a lot of temporary agreement from 50 years ago, also still in place. ie. NEP
Proton and perodua still cant compete on an equal playing field
Do not abolish the tax. Just restructure the tax amount, not base on engine displacement alone, old skool already.
Maybe can put on together current market value (RM) of the car as additional criteria. New and expensive car should pay higher road tax. Once the value of the car reached below (let say RM30k), then it will pay only the displacement tax alone. For exanple:
Case 1:
Mr. Ali owned 2016 proton persona that marked value around RM25k. He only need to pay the current displacement roadtax which RM90
Case 2:
Mr. Chan bought a new nissan almera. Based on the displacement only, he just need to pay RM20. But since the car price is expensive than 2016 persona. Then he will need to pay additional road tax based on the car market value. Let say every RM50k market car price need to add another RM100 value of road tax as example below:
a) below RM30k car, no additional tax
b) below RM50k, RM100
c) below RM100k, RM200 and so on.
So if Mr. Chan new Almera price around RM95k, he need to pay total of RM220 (RM20 + RM200) for the roadtax.
I think this mechanism is fairer for the rakyat. This also can control the increasing number of new cars on the road.
Just my raw opinion, any new relevant mechanism should be applied for new road tax calculation method.
This didn’t worked in the UK. There, rich people changed to (fully restored) Jaguar E-Types from the 1960s to pay less road tax than new Kancil-type cars.
Just tax the petrol instead. The more you use, the more you pay. Didn’t like this message? That’s because everyone just said things that benefits them.
I think I’ll be perfectly happy riding a scooter daily while having a toy muscle car for the weekend. Others might hate the idea for sure.
You already get cheaper insurance,
Road tax no changes, because your car weight and damages to Road maintenance,
Still same.
Please change from engine capacity to engine power-based road-tax pricing. You’re smarter than that.
All high-end continental car brands use a smaller engine to produce huge amounts of power. Rich people pay less tax.
What’s wrong with Rich People pay less tax on the EXPENSIVE vehicle he bought ? How much tax you paid for ur Axia ? And how much do a C200 1.5 engine tax cost ?
Similar like your stamp duty or SST which is based on the price of item. So road tax must based on the market value of the car. Calculate as a percentage. This is fair for both rich and poor.
buat ikut saiz kereta je, senang. Lagi besar, lagi mahal. Thats why Jepang ada Kei-car category
You want to reward obsolete tech (lots of cc with low power output)? As they do with the 6l V8’s in the US?
As mentioned by many before, charge by the value of the vehicle, eg. insured value.
Aduh… buat la roadtax ikut horsepower (hp). Corolla RS byr road utk engine 1.6L, tp power smpai 300 hp. Apo kebondo?
Sedangkan EV pon byr roadtax ikut kW power output nanti. Kereta engine pon patutnya kena roadtax ikut hp/kW juga lah.