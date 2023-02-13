In Local News / By Danny Tan / 13 February 2023 9:46 am / 15 comments

The road tax sticker may be gone, but don’t expect the tax itself to go away anytime soon. According to transport minister Anthony Loke, lesen kenderaan motor (LKM) cannot be abolished as it is a source of income for the country.

“Road tax is one of the government’s sources of income. If all are exempted, then the government will have no income and how are we to administer the country? We need to understand that in any country, the government needs to have income, especially tax,” he said to the media yesterday.

The Seremban MP added that JPJ collects over RM4 billion every year and road tax receipts are a big portion of it. He was responding to calls from some netizens for the government to abolish road tax.

If you somehow missed it, last week, Loke announced that displaying the road tax sticker on your vehicle is no longer mandatory (for certain classes). You can still obtain an LKM sticker, but your JPJ-issued documents are now in the system. One can download the MyJPJ mobile app and “store” the road tax and lesen there, although this is not mandatory – FAQ here.