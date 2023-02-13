The road tax sticker may be gone, but don’t expect the tax itself to go away anytime soon. According to transport minister Anthony Loke, lesen kenderaan motor (LKM) cannot be abolished as it is a source of income for the country.
“Road tax is one of the government’s sources of income. If all are exempted, then the government will have no income and how are we to administer the country? We need to understand that in any country, the government needs to have income, especially tax,” he said to the media yesterday.
The Seremban MP added that JPJ collects over RM4 billion every year and road tax receipts are a big portion of it. He was responding to calls from some netizens for the government to abolish road tax.
If you somehow missed it, last week, Loke announced that displaying the road tax sticker on your vehicle is no longer mandatory (for certain classes). You can still obtain an LKM sticker, but your JPJ-issued documents are now in the system. One can download the MyJPJ mobile app and “store” the road tax and lesen there, although this is not mandatory – FAQ here.
Comments
first world vehicle carbon emission tax replaced archaic road tax decades ago…..
Of mega quakes: Carbon emissions laws, eg. 3 Km rule (can only drive within 3 Km fr home if limit is exceeded) -laws currently passed in some European cities, obeying WEF rules. It’s known that the deadly quakes in Turkey & other ‘weather-related’ disasters world-wide aren’t natural, but man-made -to bring about the ‘great reset’. It’s believed these agendas, including C19, are failing; for it destroys lives & economies. I hope digitalization here isn’t part of the globalist goals. Wake up ppl. God will prevent mega destructions in M’sia.
Coming road tax for EV looks draconian. RM4500 for XC40? Road tax should be capped at RM2000 for all cars. Over taxation is like profiteering as a example, traders that charges excessively.
Cannot abolish, Malaysia need continuous maintenance and upgrading works to match Singapore standard. Gotta pay road tax depending to it’s Horsepower/kW.
1) Lower the proposed roadtax for EVs to a more sensible level.
2) Roadtax for higher cc vehicles should consider seating capacity too, ie:
a) 3L 7 seater should have lower roadtax than similar 3L 2 seater.
b) 1L harley davidson’s road tax shouldn’t be cheaper than a 1L P2 Viva.
Want road tax tapi road condition macam hanat. Lobang sini sana. Apa korang buat ha?
Kau ni mmg bodoh. Ni kan kerajaan baru. baru 3 bulan. Kasi diorg masa dulu utk buat keje.. 1 by 1, 1 step at a time.
People like u are why PH fell in the first place, allowing the likes of PN to take over.
eh masa moo & mail government semua jalan lobang dah rata ke
I’m always curious about what actually goes through the head of those who wants no tax, like how do they expect the country to be ran.
That said, I think we need to change how Roadtax is calculated. Its time we switch to impact/emissions based calculation.
It is easy. We can pay tax but must use it wisely. If my hard earned monry that paid as tax is not used at the right places which will give me benefits, I would rather keep it in my own pocket. But for what I know now, majority of coubtry expenses is used in administration which mean paid to government servant. We have the highest ratio government servant against population. Wasting money!
Exactly, expect 0 tax system and want everything to be perfect
Only God can do that, that’s why have to choose PAS
Tax is a necessity to develop a country. It should never be abolished but the structures can be refined further. Don’t make people pay exorbitant car price with equally exorbitant tax. Somewhere, it can be balanced.
Pay road tax and toll. Banyak pandai
Nak rotek rahmah RM5 bulih?