27 February 2023

Hyundai has released the first images of the facelifted Elantra in South Korea, where it is known as the Avante. The mid-cycle update arrives nearly three years after the seventh-generation (CN7) Elantra made its debut back in March 2020.

In terms of styling changes, the Elantra receives a completely new front end that continues to feature the brand’s parametric grille, albeit reshaped (wider and not as tall than before) and with an insert that is similar to recent Hyundai models like the Tucson.

Joining the new grille are reprofiled headlamps that have a sleeker shape to them, while the lower apron sports a wide intake and diagonal trim, the latter framing the faux air channels at the corners of the bumper.

The rear bumper also gets tweaked to be stand out more, with a U-shaped accent in body colour contrasting the black lower section that also comes with a decorative diffuser fins. The trim on the rear window pillars is also revised to blend in better with the windows, and there’s a new wheel design.

Inside, the Elantra continues to be available with dual displays – digital instrument cluster and infotainment – that measure 10.25 inches each. The dashboard layout appears pretty much identical to before aside from a new green seat upholstery option.

In South Korea, the Elantra is offered with a Smartstream 1.6 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 123 PS (121 hp or 90 kW) and 154 Nm of torque. This is paired with the brand’s own take on a CVT called Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) with eight virtual speeds – this is also the setup we get in Malaysia.

There’s also the option for Gamma 1.6 litre NA four-cylinder that runs on liquified petroleum gas (LPG) with 120 PS (118 hp or 88 kW) and 152 Nm – this gets a six-speed automatic transmission instead. Another powertrain option is a hybrid with 141 PS (139 hp or 104 kW) and 265 Nm, which consists of a Smartstream 1.6 litre unit augmented by an electric motor.

For those seeking performance, the Elantra also comes in N Line guise that packs a Smartstream 1.6 litre turbo-four with 204 PS (201 hp or 150 kW) and 265 Nm, which is mated to either a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The top of the range is the Elantra N, which uses a Theta 2.0 litre turbo-four making 280 PS (276 hp or 206 kW) and 392 Nm – transmission choices are a six-speed manual or eight-speed DCT.

