In Local News / By Danny Tan / 27 February 2023 11:22 am / 2 comments

Sabah police is offering 50% discounts on saman for tomorrow and Wednesday, February 28 to March 1. The campaign is in conjunction with the official opening of the Ibu Pejabat Polis Kontinjen (IPK) Sabah headquarters. Payments can be made at the new IPK as well as every traffic saman counter in the state, from 9am to 4pm

Sabah police say that the half price offer is applicable to saman excluding those involving traffic lights, emergency lane, double line overtaking, dangerous overtaking/queue cutting, accidents, non-compound (NC), court cases, exhaust modification and those involving heavy vehicles/lorries. Also not included are Op Selamat tickets.

Great opportunity for you to wipe the slate clean at half price, if you’re in Sabah