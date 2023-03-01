In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Nissan / By Anthony Lim / 1 March 2023 4:03 pm / 1 comment

Some news about the Nissan Leaf. Based on a teaser post on the Nissan Malaysia Facebook page last month, the second-gen ZE1, which was given a refresh last year, looks to be arriving as a 2023 model year offering in the near future. In it, it was simply hinted that the updated all-electric hatchback was coming soon.

The 2022 facelift for the Leaf was mild, to say the least, with external revisions consisting of a revised

front grille and the inclusion of the brand’s new logo, restyled wheels and a rear tailgate as well as the availability of new exterior colours.

No internal changes, and so the interior retains the same design elements as well, save for the new logo on the steering wheel. Familiar items include a NissanConnect touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto/Apple CarPlay integration and various connected services as well as the automaker’s ProPILOT suite, which consists of a range of safety and driver assistance systems.

The update also didn’t contain any mechanical changes, so the Leaf continues to be offered in the two configurations and outputs previously available for it. The base model, which is what was introduced here in 2019, comes with a 40 kWh battery and an electric motor rated at 150 PS (148 hp) and 320 Nm of torque driving the front wheels, and is good for up to 311 km of travel range (NEDC cycle).

There’s also a higher-spec e+ version, which features a 62 kWh battery and a higher output of 217 PS (214 hp) and 340 Nm. It’s likely that the 2023 refresh for our market will continue to feature the 40 kWh battery version.

No indication of pricing yet, but it shouldn’t veer very far from that of the current pre-facelift, which was priced at RM188,888 when it was launched in 2019, before being revised to RM168,800 and then subsequently, RM175,800.

GALLERY: 2022 Nissan Leaf refresh, Europe