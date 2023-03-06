In Local News / By Danny Tan / 6 March 2023 5:11 pm / 0 comments

PLUS has expanded its Menu Rahmah intiative to the southern region. This is the third phase and it comes after the RM5 meals were introduced on the North South Highway’s central and northern R&Rs.

The latest additions to the list of PLUS R&Rs serving Menu Rahmah are Ayer Keroh (north and south), Pagoh (north and south), Restoran Jejantas Ayer Keroh, Machap (north and south), Kulai rest stop and Gelang Patah (north and south). The list of outlets and what exactly they’re serving are below.

Once again, it’s RM5 meals for lunch (noon till 2pm) and dinner (7pm till 9pm), while stocks last. More to come for sure, perhaps at Lebuhraya Pantai Timur 2 (LPT2) R&Rs. Speaking of the journey to the east, Menu Rahmah is now also available on the Karak Highway and LPT Phase 1.