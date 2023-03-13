In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 13 March 2023 10:48 am / 6 comments

Phase 2 of the MRT Putrajaya Line will open to the public on March 16, completing the full second MRT line that will run from Kwasa Damansara to Putrajaya Sentral. The first phase from Kwasa Damansara to Kampung Batu has been running since June 2022.

With the full line opening, some are expecting a free trial period. According to MRT Corp CEO Datuk Mohd Zarif Mohd Hashim, we should wait for the official announcement by the government. It will most likely come from prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who will launch the MRT line on Thursday afternoon.

Mohd Zarif was speaking to Bernama, which was part of a media preview that happened over the weekend. Members of the press were taken on a ride from Putrajaya Sentral to Titiwangsa station in KL. The latter, which is located near Bulatan Pahang, is an underground interchange station with connections to the KL Monorail and LRT Ampang/Sri Petaling Line. The pics you see here were taken by the Bernama crew.

To recap, the MRT Putrajaya Line has a 57.7 km route consisting of 36 stations, nine of which are underground (from Sentul Barat to Chan Sow Lin). The underground stations between these two are Titiwangsa, Hospital Kuala Lumpur, Raja Uda, Ampang Park, Persiaran KLCC, Conlay and TRX.

This second MRT line will be joined to the first one – MRT Kajang Line – at its start point (Kwasa Damansara) and at the TRX in the city. Besides those two and Titiwangsa, the other interchange stations are at Chan Sow Lin (LRT Ampang/Sri Petaling) and Sungai Besi (LRT Sri Petaling).

Ampang Park (LRT Kelana Jaya Line) is a connecting station and not an interchange station. The difference is that you can change lines at connecting stations, but you’ll have to tap out and in again. It’s seamless at interchange stations.

Click to enlarge

The other connecting stations are not operated by Rapid KL – they are at Sungai Buloh and Sri Damansara Timur (KTM Komuter Tg Malim – Port Klang Line), Kampung Batu (KTM Komuter Batu Caves – Pulau Sebang Line) and Putrajaya Sentral (ERL KLIA Ekspres and Transit). Basically, all existing train lines are connected to this new one.

MRT Corp is projecting an initial daily ridership of 104,000, and the new line is expected to reduce daily road traffic from Seremban and Putrajaya directions to KL city. The new stations are equipped with debit/credit card and smartwatch payment terminals, but these are not yet active – it’s still only Touch n Go for now.

MRT Corp released the official video for the much-anticipated full line opening last week and here’s what we think of it. Check out the video and screenshots below. Does this new line benefit you? Not long now, just three more days.