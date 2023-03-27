In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 27 March 2023 11:23 am / 4 comments

After 43 years, Toyota will stop selling the Camry in Japan by the end of 2023. This is due to poor sales of the D-segment sedan in its home market, with only 6,000 units leaving dealerships last year. At present, the Camry is priced between 3.495 and 4.682 million yen (RM118,404 and RM158,618) in Japan, although most dealers have already stopped taking orders, reports Nikkei Asia.

While production of the Camry will cease for domestic customers, the model will still be made in Japan for export markets where it will continue to be sold – the sedan is also produced in the United States, China as well as Thailand.

The Camry got its name from the Japanese word “kanmuri” meaning “crown,” and since its debut in 1980, about 1.3 millions have been sold in Japan. In addition to Japan, the model sells in over 100 countries, with more than 21 million units purchased cumulatively through the end of 2022.

Despite the end of the Camry in its home market, Toyota will still sell the Corolla, Corolla Axio, Century, Mirai, Prius as well as the liftback-esque all-new Crown. These days, customers there are leaning in more on SUVs and minivans, which further reduces the demand for sedans. In 2022, Nissan discontinued the Fuga, a year after Honda stopped making the Legend.