28 March 2023

Claudio Domenicali, Ducati Chief Executive Officer

For the first time ever in Ducati’s history, the Italian motorcycle maker achieves a 1.09 billion euros (RM5.17 billion) revenue, on the back of a record operating profit of 190 million euros (RM903.4 million). 2022 was a banner year for the boys from Borgo Panigale, with a never before sales performance of 61,562 Ducati motorcycles delivered worldwide.

In terms of percentage, the 1.09 billion euros figure represents an increase of 24 percent over 2021’s turnover number of 878 million euros (RM4.17 billion). Profit in 2021 for Ducati was recorded at 61 million euros (RM289.92 million), with 2022 seeing a 77 percent increase.

This is on the back of Ducati’s successes in motorcycle racing, clinching both the MotoGP and World Superbike Championship crowns in the same year. “For the first time in our history, we passed the 60,000-bikes mark and we overtook 1 billion euros in revenue. This establishes 2022 as the best year ever for Ducati in several aspects, starting from the great sales and financial performance to the successes in MotoGP and WorldSBK,” said Claudio Domenicali, Ducati’s CEO.

Meanwhile, as of the end of 2022, Ducati is represented in 96 markets worldwide, with 821 Ducati dealerships. New expansion includes Brunei, Ecuador, El Salvador and Mongolia while Ducati Malaysia won three Ducati Global Dealer awards in 2022.