In BMW, Cars / By Paul Tan / 29 March 2023 8:59 am

BMW has released some teaser pix of a camo-ed BMW i5 testing in European winter, as is the trend from a lot of car manufacturers recently. We can’t relate being from an equatorial country, but proving a car is able to perform in the freezing winter is especially important for an electric car, which is what the BMW i5 is.

The pix you see here are from a 3,000 km road trip from Munich all the way to BMW’s winter test centre in Arjeplog, northern Sweden, so it even includes charging in the cold.

The BMW i5 will use the fifth generation BMW eDrive technology, which means it will get the 400V stuff currently in cars like the i4 and the iX. The sixth gen stuff with 46xx batteries and an 800V architecture will only debut with the Neue Klasse cars.

BMW Malaysia has already opened registration of interest for the BMW i5, so if the i7’s RM730k price tag is a bit too much for you to stomach, perhaps it’s the i5 for you instead?