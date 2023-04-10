In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Mick Chan / 10 April 2023 2:36 pm / 4 comments

BMW Malaysia has shown the all-electric iX1 on its website, with a link to registration of interest page which suggests that the BEV crossover is nearing its Malaysian market introduction. To register your interest for the iX1 in Malaysia, click here.

First unveiled in June 2022, the iX1 is derived from the U11-generation X1 range, and premiered in xDrive30 guise with two motors, one on each axle to bring all-wheel-drive with a combined 272 PS (313 PS on temporary boost) and 494 Nm of torque, enabling a 0-100 km/h time of 5.7 seconds and a top speed of 180 km/h.

Up to 440 km of range on the WLTP cycle, according to the BMW Malaysia website; the iX1 was stated at its debut to pack a 64.7 kWh battery. Up to 130 kW of DC fast charging brings a 10% to 80% state of charge in 29 minutes, or an additional 120 km of range in just 10 minutes.

Charging with AC at 11 kW brings the battery to a full charge in 6.5 hours, or up to 22 kW which enables a full charge in three hours 45 minutes. The iX1 also uses energy recuperation via braking, generating up to 60 kW during one-pedal driving or up to 120 kW with the brake pedal depressed.

Also part of the iX1 powertrain is the Combined Charging Unit which integrates the functions of a voltage transformer, charging electronics, power distribution and management of the motors, battery and charging. This works to reduce its charging rate gradually after a certain point to manage temperatures, as opposed to dropping its rate in steps, thus helping to shorten charge times.

The interior of the U11 iX1 takes after that of the U06 2 Series Active Tourer in employing a large central air vent and twin air vents in front of the front passenger, while the centre console houses an upright storage space with wireless charging pad, and the floating armrest houses the toggle transmission selector.

Infotainment is via a 10.7-inch central touchscreen, and this pairs with a 12.3-inch display for the driver. This gets iX1-specific features such as charging-optimised navigation routing if the remaining battery range is insufficient for completing journey, also displaying additional information such as estimated remaining charge upon arrival, recommended charging time and target charge level.

In Malaysia, fully imported (CBU) EVs benefit from excise duty and sales tax exemptions until December 31, 2025, while locally assembled (CKD) EVs have the same exemptions until December 31, 2027. This means that buyers who take delivery of their EVs – such as the U11 BMW iX1 here – before the cut-off dates will benefit from the prices resulting from these exemptions.

GALLERY: U11 BMW iX1