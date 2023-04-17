In Local News, Mitsubishi / By Mick Chan / 17 April 2023 1:34 pm / 1 comment

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) continues to record growth year-on-year, having sold 24,315 vehicles in the 2022 financial year (FY2022) from April 2022 to March 2023, which is an increase of 27% from FY2021, when it sold 19,217 vehicles from April 2021 to March 2022.

This sees the company attain a market share of 3.2%, thus enabling it to stay in the top three bracket among non-national brands in Malaysia. The achievement also marks the company’s highest sales achievement since its inception in 2005, it said.

Leading the sales chart for Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia is the Xpander, which continues to be the best-selling non-national MPV in the country with 13,794 units sold in FY2022. This contributed 57% to MMM’s overall sales for the financial year, and which represented a gain of 52.2% for the model over FY2021.

The second of the company’s two models currently on sale in Malaysia, the Triton pick-up truck saw sales of 10,520 units in the 2022 financial year, representing a growth of 12% in the period compared to FY2021. This yielded a second-place result for the Triton in the country’s pick-up truck segment with a market share of 18%, according to MMM.

“The Triton and Xpander have been a catalyst for our sales growth in FY22 of 12%. In ending a successful financial year, we will continue to focus on improving the customer purchase and service experience to meet the evolving needs of our customers, assuring a seamless experience,” Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia CEO Shinya Ikeda said in a statement.

In terms of participation in regional motorsport, Team Mitsubishi Ralliart aims to take part in the Asia Cross Country Rally 2023 for its shot at a second win in the competition with a prototype version of the new-generation Triton pick-up truck, which has been previewed by the XRT Concept at the 2023 Bangkok International Motor Show.

