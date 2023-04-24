In Local News / By Paul Tan / 24 April 2023 6:05 pm / 0 comments

The promotional period for Gentari’s chargers that are priced per kWh has now ended, and pricing has been revised. This applies to Gentari’s four EV charging hubs located at Sunway Serene X Park, Bangi Golf Resort, Petronas Bandar Baru Ayer Hitam (Johor) and Petronas Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah (Ipoh).

The new per kWh rates are as follows:

AC 7kW, 11kW, 22kW – RM0.90/kWh

DC up to 30kW – RM1.30/kWh

DC 50kW-180kW – RM1.50/kWh

DC 350 kW – RM1.70/kWh

The kW categories above are based on how powerful the charger is, not how fast your car is able to receive the electricity, so if you charge at the most powerful 350 kW charger when your car is only able to receive 100 kW, you’ll still pay the highest RM1.70 price. Read more about EV charging curves to understand this.

Previously, the promotional price was set at RM1.20 per kWh for the 350 kW DC charger and RM1 per kWh for all the other DC chargers. The promotional rate for AC was RM0.55/kWh.

There are no price changes to time-based Gentari chargers for now.

Gentari chargers are available on either Setel or JomCharge. If you haven’t downloaded Setel yet, we would appreciate it if you could use our referral code “5h9f3”

LINK: Download Setel

If you haven’t downloaded JomCharge yet, get it from Apple App Store or Google Play Store.