In BMW, International News, Technology / By Mick Chan / 25 April 2023 2:46 pm / 1 comment

BMW has announced that Digital Key Plus is now available for users of smartphones on the Android operating system, and the feature brings full functionality to compatible smartphones.

Digital Key Plus can now be set up on the Samsung Galaxy S23+, S23 Ultra and the Google Pixel 7 Pro, along with a number of older smartphone models with the suitable hardware, says BMW. In January 2021, BMW introduced Digital Key Plus for the Apple iPhone, with the feature making its debut for the fully electric BMW iX.

For Samsung phones running Android 13.1 or later, supported devices include Galaxy S23+, S23 Ultra, S22+, S22 Ultra, S21+, S21 Ultra, Z Fold4, Z Fold3 and Note20 Ultra, in markets where Samsung Wallet is supported such as Bahrain, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Korea, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and Qatar. For Google devices, in addition to the Pixel 7 Pro, the Pixel 6 Pro is also supported.

The BMW Digital Key Plus for the Apple iPhone made its debut on the BMW iX

Previously, support for Android devices was via the Digital Key, which required users to place their smartphone against the driver’s door handle to lock or unlock the vehicle. Digital Key Plus gets ultra-wideband (UWB) technology that enables users to lock or unlock the vehicle without having to take their mobile device out of a bag or pocket.

Android phones are compatible with Digital Key Plus-capable BMW models produced from November 2022, while a future remote software update will bring the capability to BMW models with Digital Key Plus capability which are produced before November 2022.

The next stage of development for Digital Key Plus is to offer the full range of comfort access functions on Android devices, says BMW.