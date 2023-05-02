In Local News / By Danny Tan / 2 May 2023 10:12 am / 3 comments

Of late, it has been raining almost daily in the Klang Valley, and heavily too, with ferocious lighting and thunder for effect. This writer was drenched yesterday despite carrying an umbrella, as the accompanying wind was very strong. When I came back to the car, it was covered in yellow flowers from the area’s trees, snow wash style.

During rainy seasons, we are worried about flash floods, and rightly so, but falling trees are also a big risk. Take a look at these images by Majlis Bandaraya Subang Jaya, which shows the local council’s Pasukan Pantas respond to this week’s tree falling incidents at Bandar Putra Permai, Puchong and Seri Kembangan.

We don’t think of it much, certainly less than the floods, but cars parked under trees are at risk of damage from falling trees, and regular insurance does not cover damage from acts of God. Coverage for damage from natural disasters will need the special perils add-on, which also covers flood damage.

Otherwise, should the unfortunate hit you, literally, it will be like the saying “money fall from the sky”, except in this case, your money will fly into the sky thanks to the repairs. We can’t avoid falling objects when driving, but when choosing parking spots, it’s better to park at a clear spot even if it’s further away, versus under trees. Even if nothing happens, you won’t have to clean your car from flowers, leafs and twigs after the storm.