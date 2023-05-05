In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 5 May 2023 11:32 am / 0 comments

The government has announced that it has extended MyEG Services’ contract to provide road transport department (JPJ) online services for another three years. Its present contract for a three-year extended period was awarded in 2020 and is set to expire on May 22.

This means that motorists will still be able to carry out road tax and driving licence renewals as well as payment of traffic fines via the platform until 2026 at the very least. However, similar to that carried out with Puspakom, MyEG will no longer will no longer be the exclusive provider in its segment, as the government has decided to open up the field to other service providers, The Edge reports.

Announcing the contract extension, transport minister Anthony Loke said that while the government has given MyEG a three-year extension, it was made clear to the company that its contract is no longer exclusive.

“They are just one of the service providers to the government. We allow them to be the gateway for the government as one of the options for the public to renew their licence, road tax and so forth. If there are other e-government providers who want to provide such services, we will consider,” he said.

This follows on the announcement made in March that Puspakom would no longer have a monopoly in providing vehicle inspection services from September next year. Like with MyEG, the government said that it was opening up the field of vehicle inspection to other qualified providers.

The move to end these exclusive contracts is not sudden. In 2019, it was reported that the government was looking into dismantling monopolistic businesses in a bid to spur competition and reduce the cost of living, and both MyEG and Puspakom were among the companies being looked at.