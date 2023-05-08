Toyota today announced that it has stopped the sales of the Toyota Yaris Ativ (known as the Toyota Vios here in Malaysia) in Thailand pending a retest in Japan.
Despite this, the same model will continue to be sold in Malaysia, where 539 cars have already been delivered. Details in a timeline of events released by Toyota reveals why this is the case.
The following is the chronology of events:
- A whistleblower alerted management to an irregularity with the side crash tests necessary for R95 certification. A notch in the door of the tested car was not in the production car. Upon discovering this, shipments to countries where the R95 was required was suspended.
- Daihatsu (the party in charge of testing) consulted inspection and certification authorities.
- A first retest was conducted internally. The car passed the test. It was decided that no recall to replace production car parts was necessary since the car passed the test without the notch.
- A second retest was conducted on April 28 in the presence of the Belgian testing agency Vincotte. The car passed the test again, and this was verified with the testing agency.
- A third retest has to be done specifically for the Thailand market to satisfy a specific witness testing requirement in that country, but has yet to be executed.
So from what we understand, currently Toyota and Daihatsu are pending the third retest under certain conditions to fulfil a particular legal requirement in Thailand, which is why Thai sales are suspended.
Sales in Malaysia can proceed because our country does not have this particular requirement and the affected car has already passed a retest twice, including with the testing agency present.
Toyota and Daihatsu are still investigating how this happened. There’s no firm conclusion yet, but Toyota’s CEO for the Asia region Masahiko Maeda told Reuters the problem may have occurred due to the vehicle’s relatively large size, which may have put pressure on the development team.
Comments
It’s true then.
Paultan.org is UMWT’s unofficial PR fixer.
Just 500+ souls. Ready stock anytime
UMW claim thousand had been sold??? ANOTHER BIG LIE
I like Paultan. It is still better than other influencer blog.
How can safe when Toyota say NOT GOOD
Not a surprise move … faulty oil filter also can continue to sell. No dignity, no integrity.
All this surface due to whistle blower. Wont be surprise if there are other lots of dodgy stuff kept hidden until someone leak it.
Yeah, Malaysia will be continously being the dump-yard for third world Toyotas. Only Malaysian is proud to be the owner of Fortuner (for example) whereas in the first world, there is no 1 sold there. They have Highlander that we can only dream. Vios, Yaris are other cases due to “dirt-cheap” these cars are. And they have to beat other “third-world” model such as Honda City. Yeah, my first point still stands.
Akio Toyoda is in Thailand today, this is the press release, no mentioned of third retest here. They have got the extension of the UN-R95 cert on 2 May 2023.
https://www.toyota.co.th/news/230508
It was mentioned here
https://www.toyota.co.th/en/news/230429
this shows that malaysia’s crash standard is very low.
“Our country does not have this particular requirement”
What is this “particular requirement”? A loophole in our law or Malaysian lives not important?
Bcos Msia boleh, life is cheap over hear. Just wait for one unlucky fatal accident n one of the factor is due to door problem than only umw wil take action.
We just wait and see when and after anak yb anak menteri anak Dato’ gets involved in accidents then only actions will be taken
“Masahiko Maeda told Reuters the problem may have occurred due to the vehicle’s relatively large size,”
Conclusion: Be careful if you see a Hino (Toyota) lori on the road and for safety reasons never take a Hino bus.
We have no consumer laws… Even this recent chinese junk EVs coming to our shores with xero regulations
An honest Daihatsu worker: flash whistleblower to Toyota’s Compliance (usually Japanese big companies have a specific hotline or website)
Perodua/UMW: we do not receive complain or claim
MOT: mute without any direction
What we can learn from above is, we are still not progressive enough to safeguard consumers safety. We do not have clear policy on lemon products or products that pose safety issue that
must be recalled
Safe to drive, but not safe to crash. They’re not afraid of our weak law with peanuts penalities
So is it okay to buy? Dad wanna get one for our yongest bro after he got his license. Or should we opt for city or almera? But we already got 3 city in the house.. Gm6 & new city both sedan & hb
The car passed the test without the missing notch twice. So the notch wasn’t necessary to pass the test. It’s up to you what you want to make do with this fact.
VW also fudged their data la… greed knows no bounds and boundaries.. semua buat tak kira negara mana