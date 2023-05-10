In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Danny Tan / 10 May 2023 1:11 pm / 0 comments

Hari Raya Aidilfitri may be over, but some good deals continue. Honda Malaysia’s “Sambut Bersama Bonus” monthly promo for May 2023 is that, and perhaps even better than before.

The campaign is for cars registered in May 2023, with total savings of up to RM6,000. Note that this promo is for freshly-made 2023 cars, so you’ll get MY2023 on your car’s birth cert. Participating models are the City, City Hatchback, Accord and CR-V.

Naturally, the biggest discount is for the biggest cars here – the Accord D-segment sedan gets RM6,000 off. Prefer a family SUV instead? The CR-V also gets RM6,000 off this month, so take your pick.

All five variants of the popular B-segment City sedan – S, E, V, V-Sensing and RS – get RM3,000 off, just a bit more than the RM2,500 given to all five variants of the City Hatchback, the more youthful sister without a boot.

That’s a very decent amount of ‘cashback’ for brand new 2023 cars and you may or may not have noticed that incentives in the post-pandemic world aren’t like what they used to be. If you’ve had your eye on one of these Hondas, this is a great opportunity. Step-up financing or 100% financing are available, too.