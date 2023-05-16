In Aston Martin, Cars / By Paul Tan / 16 May 2023 4:59 pm / 0 comments

Aston Martin is set to debut its next-generation DB model on May 24. Expected to be called the DB12, the new Aston Martin is touted as “no mere GT”.

Being an Aston Martin it will of course feature a familiar exterior shape. The new DB will serves as a celebratory piece for the 75th anniversary of Aston Martin’s iconic DB line.

Teaser images include of the interior controls, including suspension and exhaust settings, stability and traction adjustments, driver assist features, heated/ventilated seats, climate controls, and a stereo.

The best part is probably the prominent start/stop button in the center console, which indicates the DB will have at least a traditional internal combustion engine.